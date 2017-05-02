Sugarfire Events to Run the Kitchen at Das Bevo, Opening Sunday

This Sunday, the new restaurant inside the iconic Bevo Mill will open its doors to diners for the first time. But that's not the only excitement — brand-new Das Bevo Bierhall (4749 Gravois Avenue)
is also announcing that a beloved St. Louis institution will be at the helm of its kitchen.
The catering company attached to Sugarfire Smokehouse, Sugarfire Events, is taking the helm at Das Bevo, the restaurant's owners announced in a press release yesterday. Peter Slay, a St. Louis native who worked for five years as sous chef at Daniel Boulud's acclaimed Boulud Sud, will be on site as head chef for the property and executive chef for the catering company.
Mike Johnson, the chef behind the Sugarfire concepts
, consulted on the menu. "I'm so excited about the venue and seeing what Pete is capable of there," he tells Riverfront Times. "He's really taking our event company to the next level. And no one's going to believe what they've done with this space. It's incredible."
Johnson stresses that the menu will be something altogether new, not another outpost of Sugarfire. Das Bevo Bierhall will offer "a creative and contemporary pub menu with German flare," the release promises, including Cronin's Pretzels, which will be baked on site, and a hearty Sunday brunch.
Dinner will be served seven days a week. Das Bevo Bierhall will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
The mill, of course, owes its existence to another mogul of the food and beverage industry. August Busch Sr. built the quirky spot more than 100 years ago as a pit stop between his brewery in Soulard and his country home, Grant's Farm. But he later sold it to the city for $1, and after it languished as a special event spot and brunch restaurant, the city put out a request for proposals last year
.
As the RFT previously reported
, the city ended up selling to Pat and Carol Schuchard. Pat previously taught painting at Washington University; after retirement, he and Carol moved to Boulder and renovated an old building there into a thriving music and entertainment complex called Stage Stop
. Missing their grandchildren (and St. Louis), they returned to Missouri and renovated spaces that would become MAJORette and the Boo Cat Club.
Das Bevo, though, is their biggest project yet. The century-year-old building had been scarred by bad renovations and dated additions when they took on the challenge of restoring it to its former glory. But they didn't just tackle the repairs; they also brought a cheeky attitude to its German kitschiness.
According to their press release,
In addition to the restaurant which will be open seven-days-a-week, the lower level, Das Bevo Underground, is a private event space with a lighted stage and sound system, a fireplace lounge and a dimly-lit speakeasy vibe–the perfect place for concerts, rehearsal dinners, weddings and corporate meetings.
The exterior will continue to be landscaped and furnished throughout the summer and by later this year, over 100 seats will be added to the outdoor Biergarten. By next spring, the Schuchards will also renovate August Busch’s old apartment in the body of the windmill into bed and breakfast rooms so you can stay the night in the witty and charismatic Bevo Windmill!
But hey, don't take their word for it — or ours. Check out dasbevo.com
for all the latest info. And this Sunday, at long last, go see for yourself. We hear that Johnson guy can really cook.
