Tuesday, May 2, 2017

You Can Get a Sub at Jimmy John's for $1 Today

There are few things St. Louis loves more than a good deal — and we've got one for your dinner tonight.

Jimmy John's locations around the country are serving $1 subs in honor of Customer Appreciation Day. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, you can go to one of the St. Louis area's participating locations and get a sub for a buck (plus sales tax, of course).

If you look at the Jimmy John's menu, sandwich No. 1 through 6, the J.J.B.L.T. and Plain Slims are all applicable for the $1 deal, though requesting wheat bread may cost extra. The promotion is limited to one sub per person, but the company tells us you can go through the line multiple times if you're feeling extra hungry and your Jimmy John's location allows it.

The $1 subs are only available for dine in or carry out, so you can't be lazy and choose delivery or the drive through. But c'mon, it's a free sandwich — the least you can do is get off the couch.


