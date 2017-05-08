Share
Monday, May 8, 2017

PaPPo's Pizzeria Has Closed in Midtown

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 7:50 AM

  • PHOTO BY EMILY HIGGINBOTHAM
PaPPo’s Pizzeria (3690 Forest Park Avenue, 314-833-3171) served its last pie in Midtown this past weekend.

The brewpub and pizzeria opened in January 2016 in the former home of Six Row Brewing Company, the third location of a concept that began four years earlier in Springfield, Missouri. But in a Facebook message yesterday, the pizzeria stated that it was closing on Sunday.

"Even though our revenues were gradually increasing, it was not sustainable and we will be looking at other options in the St. Louis area," the statement noted. "We are also looking at options to continue to brew our PaPPo's beers."

screen_shot_2017-05-07_at_8.47.02_pm.png

The Facebook post quickly drew devastated reactions from diners, who praised PaPPo's cookies, creative pies and friendly staff.

The Midtown location has a long history as a brewery; before PaPPo's and Six Row Brewing Company, it was the original home of Falstaff Brewing Company. But PaPPo's isn't the only brewery to run into trouble in last month in St. Louis' crowded craft beer market; Standard Brewing Company closed on April 30.

The small chain still has locations in Springfield and Osage Beach.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


Food Blog

