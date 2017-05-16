At Teatopia, Reginald Quarles Is Looking for a Way to Make People Feel Better

Sarah Fenske

Reginald Quarles is brewing better lives, one leaf at a time.

Reginald Quarles, the owner of, has always loved tea — though it's only recently that he found out what it actually tastes like."I have always been into tea, but I used to drown it in so much sugar," Quarles laughs. "Over time, though, I started drinking it as-is, and then it became much more of a spiritual act to me."Quarles can't point to any singular event that made him quit his job as a mental health critical incident professional in favor of Teatopia, but he connects a few disparate moments as leading up to the transition. After his mother died in a car accident, Quarles got deep into philosophy and spirituality, and noticed that tea was complementary to his newfound path. As he began practicing mindfulness, he noticed how the simple preparation of tea is like a meditation and that when he prepared tea for others, he could have a small, yet significant, impact of their lives.Quarles was having an impact even before Teatopia. For his previous job with a mental health insurance company, Quarles was responsible for deploying counselors to people who had experienced traumatic events like a shooting or robbery. He enjoyed the job because he feels called to help people, but he eventually began to feel that there could be another way to do that.Quarles quit his job and traveled the country, visiting tea shops and learning everything he could about the beverage and its traditions. After happening upon a "For Lease" sign in the window of what used to be the Little Dipper sandwich shop on Cherokee Street, he knew he'd found his spot.At Teatopia, Quarles lives by his motto "Brewing better lives, one leaf at a time," making sure that he creates a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone, from the die-hard tea drinker to someone who has never had a cup of the beverage in their life. "I think the history of tea is kind of odd because it was always for high-class people," muses Quarles. "But I want to provide it to everyone. I think people often turn away from tea because they feel it's inaccessible, but I have a calm and relaxing setup so that everyone can come in and enjoy it."To that end, Quarles prides himself in not having his shop set up like a traditional Asian or Victorian-style teahouse — not that there'd be much room for any of that in the tiny storefront. It's just Quarles, his blends and the warm smile he extends to everyone who comes inside."My ultimate goal is to improve people's lives and make them feel better," Quarles says. "So many people are going through battles that no one knows about and they need a positive interaction. Helping them helps the community because if you extend kindness to them, then they will pay it forward."Quarles took a break from bettering lives one cup at a time to share his thoughts on the St. Louis food and beverage scene, his obsession with vegan chocolate and why he's still open to finding his food crush.That my ultimate goal is to leave a smile on their face through each and every encounter.I either have to read or listen to at least fifteen minutes of motivation. Doing this helps me align my daily, monthly, and yearly short-term and long term goals.If I could have any superpower, the one that I would choose would be to ease the daily pain that others experience, whether it's physical, mental or emotional pain. This may be an unusual superpower to want, but I truly believe that by easing the pain that many of us experience, the world could be a better place. The world truly could be Utopia.To me, it seems that more people are willing to risk being non-traditional. With that, it shows that we are all willing to show who we are as individuals, and we are not afraid to show our personal expressions through food or drinks.Honestly, I do not think that anything is missing. St. Louis has flourished to such a degree, we can have just about anything that we want when it comes to tea, food or coffee.I’m not sure that I have discovered that ... yet. I am definitely searching for it though.I would probably be in the mental health field trying to make a difference in a different way.Prepackaged tea bags.I usually just sit at home and do more work. I know it sounds boring, but I love it.Vegan chocolate. I cannot have enough of it.The biggest vegan pizza in the world.