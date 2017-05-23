How Not Eating — and the Food Network — Led Casey Rotert to I Fratellini

click to enlarge Sara Bannoura

Casey Robert of I Fratellini.

Casey Rotert, the chef de cuisine ofunderstands the irony in how he got interested in cooking."When I was thirteen years old, I was hospitalized for Crohn's disease and was bedridden for a month," Rotert explains. "I was on an all-liquid diet — I couldn't eat any food. At the time there was nothing to watch on television but cooking shows, so all I could do was sit around all day and watch Mario Batali and Emeril Lagasse on the."Rotert's experience may have been an exercise in self-torture, but it instilled in him a love for food and cooking that he carried with him throughout his adolescence. When he was in high school, he took an introductory culinary class to see what it was all about, then ended up pursuing advanced studies in pastry and baking and securing a job cooking at the University Club in Columbia, Missouri.As he realized that he had both a passion and a knack for cooking, Rotert enrolled in an apprenticeship program through a small college in Kansas City that would allow him to stay on full-time at the University Club. The experience immersed him in all aspects of the business — menu planning, food cost analysis, catering, business management — and afforded him the opportunity to spend the summer in Florence, where he immersed himself in Italian food, wine and culture.Following school, Rotert knew he was ready for a move, and was lucky enough to land an interview with St. Louis restaurant icon Zoe Robinson. "Interviewing with Zoe was like having a conversation with a friend," Rotert recalls. "She was so warm and unassuming and inviting that I knew I needed to work with her."That conversation turned into a full-time job running the kitchen at I Fratellini, helping out at Bar Les Freres and preparing to take on the kitchen at Robinson's forthcoming Billie-Jean. Though these three gigs keep him busy, Rotert took a break to share his thoughts on the local food scene, his sweet tooth and why dining out in St. Louis is keeping his satisfied.I am lactose intolerant.It is more of a nightly ritual, but getting a good night's rest is essential to success.Teleportation.The influence of immigrant culture and cuisine and the fact that people are eating and shopping locally and buying healthy, local, organic and sustainable products.I have not found anything missing yet. Anything I am craving I can usually find and be very satisfied with.No food crushes yet, but never say never!Since I am relatively new to the St. Louis dining scene, I am watching everyone and trying as many new restaurants as I can. But I can say to be on the look out for Zoe Robinson and our new restaurant Billie-Jean.Coffee: complex, with a good balance of bitter and sweet.Something sales related or a stockbroker/trader.An abundance of dried herbs. I love fresh herbs.Usually just my house to relax and gather my thoughts after a long day.Food: anything chocolate. I have a major sweet tooth. Beverage: good Champagne.Chicken and waffles.