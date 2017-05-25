Share
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Kung Fu Tea Plans to Open in the Delmar Loop

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge 6662 Delmar Boulevard previously held an outpost of GameStop. - PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • 6662 Delmar Boulevard previously held an outpost of GameStop.

Another bubble tea shop plans to open in the Loop, filling the vacancy on the western end left by the departure of GameStop.

Kung Fu Tea will serve "Oriental-style brew tea, bubble tea, coffee, juices and other hot and cold drinks" from the 1,800-square-foot storefront at 6662 Delmar Boulevard, according to its application with the city. No food or alcohol will be offered.

The Loop location will be the first Missouri franchise for the New York City-based company, which was inspired by Taiwanese bubble tea shops and opened its first shops in 2013. Since then, it's grown to 44 locations.

But Kung Fu Tea is far from the first of its kind to open here; in fact, two other bubble tea shops (Corner 17 and St. Louis Bubble Tea) sit within a several-block radius.

The local applicant, Ngan Thi, is based in Ballwin; he did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In recent month, the trickle of retail outlets leaving the Loop has continued, with clothing shop SwedLife departing for Cherokee Street and florist/gift shop Fleur de Lou announcing that it's going out of business. But food and drink spots remain as popular as ever — and, among recent openings, Asian-style options have been particularly popular. Snow Factory (which serves pan-Asian ice cream treats) and a planned Asian-style karaoke spot, W Karaoke Lounge, are among the spots seeking a young, international crowd.

Kung Fu Tea plans to be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

