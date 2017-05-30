Imo's Is Among the 'Best Pizza in the Country,' Says Tasting Table

What started in 1964 as a desire for meat-topped pizza after a Friday spent adhering to the traditional Catholic dietary restrictions has developed into a pizza empire with roughly 100 locations today. We're talking about the famous Imo's, which slings Saint Louis-style pizza, with its thin, crispy crust and Provel® cheese.There's just one problem with that: "Try a slice"? We wouldn't exactly use that phrase to refer to pizza that only comes in entire pies — and pies cut into squares to boot.
Unlike most other styles, the Saint Louis version swaps yeast for baking powder in its crust, which yields a cracker-like consistency reminiscent of saltines in the best way possible. The Provel cheese—a processed blend of cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheeses known for its incomparable gooeyness—is the other signature component. It's a style seldom found outside of the city, so make sure to try a slice whenever you're in the area.
