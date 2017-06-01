Chef Rick Lewis Leaving Southern, Will Open New Restaurant in the Grove

-
PHOTO BY ERIC FRAZIER
-
Chef Rick Lewis.
Rick Lewis, whose Nashville fried chicken spot Southern proved a smash hit in Midtown
, is going out on his own.
Lewis announced this morning that he will be leaving Southern (3108 Olive Street)
after a brief transition period to open a new restaurant at 4270 Manchester Road, the spot in the Grove most recently inhabited by Sweetie Pie's and (briefly) Sweet Times at the Mangrove. His partner in the venture will be his partner in life, wife Elisa Lewis.
Southern, which opened two years ago, in June 2015, was a joint partnership between Lewis and Mike Emerson of Pappy's Smokehouse, the landmark barbecue spot with which it shares bathrooms and a hallway.
In a press release, Lewis described his new spot as "a counter service concept with a touch of refinement." The space is 4,000 square feet and can seat up to 100 guests.
“Building Southern has been a great learning experience. I am very thankful for the opportunity to have worked closely with the Pappy’s family these past two years. Elisa and I excitedly look forward to starting this new chapter,” Lewis said in a prepared release. “The Grove and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods felt like a perfect place to open our first restaurant together. The Mangrove building has been an iconic location for soul food for years. We look forward to memorializing the history of this building through our own take on soul food and Southern-style cuisine. Diners can expect a feeling of being welcomed to our home for a meal. ”
Elisa Lewis also has a restaurant pedigree; her parents own Quincy Street Bistro, the south city neighborhood spot where Rick Lewis originally made his name before going into business with Emerson.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com