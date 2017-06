St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2017

PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI

Das Bevo Bierhall has brought German food back to the Bevo Mill.

It's been a very busy month within the St. Louis restaurant scene. Some long-awaited projects finally made their way across the finish line in south city — with both Lemmons and the Bevo Mill now enjoying spiffy new relaunches as Lemmons by Grbic and Das Bevo Bierhall , respectively. Pizza Head has rapidly become a destination for slices and beer on South Grand, while two bars open in familiar homes in Soulard. (Lynch Street Tavern has taken over the old Fleur de Lilies, which was previously Sage; Soulard Stable has replaced Sonny's.) Oh, and if you like your coffee with a side of bike repair, U. City now a place for that — with tacos soon to supplement the deal in a subdivided space next door.We did lose a few favorites this month, with Grapeseed saying farewell, PaPPo's packing up in Midtown and the Red Shack deciding not to go on without co-founder Larry Lampert, who passed away earlier this month . RIP, Larry.Our complete list is below. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.