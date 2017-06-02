Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 2, 2017

The Mad Crab to Open in U. City, Replacing Kim Son Vietnamese Bistro

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 6:50 AM

click to enlarge Nam Ho, photographed in front of his family's new concept, the Mad Crab. - PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • Nam Ho, photographed in front of his family's new concept, the Mad Crab.

Last month, Kim Son Vietnamese Bistro (8080 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-432-8388) quietly closed its doors. It was an unheralded end to a long tenure (ten years and four months) in the heart of Olive Boulevard.

But the standalone building that housed Kim Son won't be vacant for a long — the owners of a new concept are already renovating the space, with the hope of opening this summer.

The Mad Crab is the brainchild of brothers Nam and Victor Ho, part of a Vietnamese-American family that's found success in the nail salon business in St. Louis. (Among their holdings is Max Beauty Source, which is also located on Olive.) Nam Ho said the menu will feature crab, oysters, shrimp and other seasoned, boiled seafood. Such concepts are popular in Texas, though haven't really spread north to St. Louis.

The Hos hope to change that. Nam Ho describes a casual concept in which tables are covered with rice paper and diners dig into shellfish with their hands. He said the restaurant would serve beer and wine, and plans to be open from 2 to 11 p.m. Nam Ho said he would serve as the chef.

"This is our first restaurant," he said.

Work is already being done on the both the building's exterior and its interior. Ho said they hope to be open as early as July.

click to enlarge Kim Son's signage has already been removed. - PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • Kim Son's signage has already been removed.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2017 Read More

  2. Review: 'Zza Is a Terrific Fast-Casual Option for Pizza — and More Read More

  3. Chef Rick Lewis Leaving Southern, Will Open New Restaurant in the Grove Read More

  4. RIP Larry Lampert, Auto Parts Magnate Turned Restaurateur Read More

  5. Tapped Brings 48 Taps — and Self-Pour Technology — to Maplewood Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation