Lynch Street Tavern Is Now Serving Pub Grub in Soulard

click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
Lynch Street Tavern's "Black 'n' Bleu" burger.
The building that houses Lynch Street Tavern (1031 Lynch Street, 314-773-1890)
, which opened last month in Soulard, has many things going for it. There's a wonderful patio out back — and a second-story deck that continues the open-air party upstairs. Inside the restaurant, a cool wrought-iron staircase provides visual appeal.
But the space has suffered serious turnover in recent years. Fleur de Lilies
, a Korean/Creole hybrid, drew raves but only lasted a year and a half
. Before that, Gusto's 314
lasted just over a year. And before that
, Sage Urban American Grill
had a six-year run after replacing Lynch Street Bistro. That makes this the fifth concept in the space in just over a decade.
This time, the owners aren't taking any chances. There are none of the creative oddities that filled Sage's menu or the intriguing fusion served up at Fleur de Lilies. This is a basic Soulard pub, with a menu that offers burgers, appetizers, sandwiches and wraps. Nothing is more than $11.99, and everything would pair pretty nicely with a bucket of Bud bottles. (Hey, the tavern is practically in Anheuser-Busch's backyard — you wouldn't want to insult the neighbors by drinking an import!)
On the night we visited, the kitchen was slammed, but still did a great job with our "Black 'n' Bleu" burger. The eight-ounce patty was topped with blue cheese, carmelized onions and bacon; you get your choice of tots, seasoned fries or chips, although you can add onion rings for another $1.99.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
Loaded nachos.
You should only order the loaded nachos, though, if you're a fan of queso. Yes, that may sound self-explanatory, but the menu promised that these would be topped with "melted shredded cheddar cheese ... & drizzled with queso." "Drizzled," though, turned out to be more like "drenched." (And that was in addition to the promised chicken, pulled pork, chili, tomatoes, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, bacon and even corn ... phew!)
We preferred the "Crispy Green Beans," which were just as described — and addictive with a side of ranch. Other appetizers include house-made fried pickles, chicken tenders or wings.
For an intriguing lunch option, likely designed to lure those A-B workers, Lynch Street will begin offering a lunch buffet as of June 13. For $7.99, you can chow down on all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, soup, salad and breadsticks.
Inside, the walls have gotten a new paint job; instead of the soft yellows of Fleur de Lilies, they're now a classic red, and the vibe is decidedly sports bar. Service is friendly, with TVs throughout both rooms tuned to the Cardinals.
But why would you sit inside when you've got that patio? Go ahead, order a bucket and a burger. This is Soulard, and here the night is always young. And if you want a beer at lunch, is there anyone around to stop you?
Scroll down for more photos of Lynch Street Tavern.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
"Crispy Green Beans" ... as the name says.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
A two-tier patio provides a good spot to drink al fresco.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
The staircase is familiar, but the vibe has been made much more casual.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
There's a large room with a bar, and another large room with plenty of tables.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
A friendly resident anchors the patio.
click to enlarge
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
-
PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
-
Lynch Street Tavern is located at the corner of Lynch and 10th streets.