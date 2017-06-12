Saturday at Kalbi Taco Shack Will Be Awesome Because Free Tacos

click to enlarge
Photo by Mabel Suen.
Boneless beef short rib and sweet-and-spicy chicken tacos with Asian slaw and aioli.
Two words: Free. Tacos.
That's right. This Saturday, Kalbi Taco Shack (2301 Cherokee Street, 314-240-5544)
is giving a free taco to each of the day's first 100 customers. The occasion is partly a customer appreciation day, and partly a one-year anniversary celebration for the family-owned taco joint. In addition to free tacos, the day will also include t-shirt raffles and prizes.
Combining owner Sue Wong-Shackelford's background in Asian cuisine with her daughters' love of Mexican food, Kalbi Taco Shack opened in June 2016
. The fast-casual spot serves Asian food with Mexican flair. The name "Kalbi" comes from the Korean-style marinated pulled short rib, while "Shack" is a nod to the family's last name.
In addition to menu items such as tacos, burritos, rice bowls and banh mi sandwiches, the counter service spot also serves bubble tea and Vietnamese iced coffee. And it's both family-owned and operated: Wong-Shackelford's husband, daughters and brother have all done stints working at the shop, too.
Kalbi Taco Shack opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Free tacos are limited to one per person, and no purchase is necessary. For more information about Kalbi Taco Shack, visit kalbitacoshack.com
