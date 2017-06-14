Scott Davis Will Take Over the Kitchen at Cafe Osage

-
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
-
Scott Davis, photographed at Rise Coffee House
Chef Scott Davis, who's earned acclaim for his work at Three Flags Tavern and Rise Coffee House, among others, is heading to a new kitchen. Cafe Osage (4605 Olive Street, 314-454-6868)
announced today that Davis had been hired on as its new head chef.
The cafe, which is located at Bowood Farms on the edge of the Central West End, serves breakfast and lunch — which makes it a perfect fit for Davis. When critic Cheryl Baehr recently raved about Davis' cooking at Rise Coffee House
, he mentioned that the daytime hours fit his lifestyle.
As Baehr wrote, "After years spent working grueling chef hours, the breakfast and lunchtime gig at Rise allows him the freedom to explore what his next step may be; it also gives him the chance to spend quality time with his wife and young son while creating the sort of fresh, uncomplicated fare he prefers to eat." Now that next step is clear.
A native of Vancouver, Davis moved to St. Louis in 2012 and studied at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York, focusing on vegetable-forward cuisine. He worked at Brasserie and Elaia before serving as the opening chef de cuisine at Three Flags Tavern. That restaurant earned acclaim before seeing its business suffer (and ultimately close
) thanks to the Kingshighway Bridge project; Davis departed in February 2016
. The chef then landed at Rise, earning raves for his big expansion of its menu
, which now includes breakfast and lunch offerings, not just pastries. (He also managed to repeat his title as the RFT's Iron Fork winner along the way
.)
Davis replaces David Kirkland, who had been with Cafe Osage since its opening
but recently opened a restaurant of his own, Turn, in Grand Center
.