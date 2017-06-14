Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Scott Davis Will Take Over the Kitchen at Cafe Osage

Posted By on Wed, Jun 14, 2017 at 4:21 PM

Scott Davis, photographed at Rise Coffee House - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Scott Davis, photographed at Rise Coffee House
Chef Scott Davis, who's earned acclaim for his work at Three Flags Tavern and Rise Coffee House, among others, is heading to a new kitchen. Cafe Osage (4605 Olive Street, 314-454-6868) announced today that Davis had been hired on as its new head chef.

The cafe, which is located at Bowood Farms on the edge of the Central West End, serves breakfast and lunch — which makes it a perfect fit for Davis. When critic Cheryl Baehr recently raved about Davis' cooking at Rise Coffee House, he mentioned that the daytime hours fit his lifestyle.

As Baehr wrote, "After years spent working grueling chef hours, the breakfast and lunchtime gig at Rise allows him the freedom to explore what his next step may be; it also gives him the chance to spend quality time with his wife and young son while creating the sort of fresh, uncomplicated fare he prefers to eat." Now that next step is clear.

A native of Vancouver, Davis moved to St. Louis in 2012 and studied at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York, focusing on vegetable-forward cuisine. He worked at Brasserie and Elaia before serving as the opening chef de cuisine at Three Flags Tavern. That restaurant earned acclaim before seeing its business suffer (and ultimately close) thanks to the Kingshighway Bridge project; Davis departed in February 2016. The chef then landed at Rise, earning raves for his big expansion of its menu, which now includes breakfast and lunch offerings, not just pastries. (He also managed to repeat his title as the RFT's Iron Fork winner along the way.)

Davis replaces David Kirkland, who had been with Cafe Osage since its opening but recently opened a restaurant of his own, Turn, in Grand Center.


Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Like Home Is a Delicious Taste of France in St. Louis Read More

  2. Review: The Blue Duck Lays a Goose Egg in Maplewood Read More

  3. Michael "Kup" Kupstas Is the New Leader of the Pack at Lion's Choice Read More

  4. Iron Barley Will Close St. Louis Location, Reopen in Jefferson County Read More

  5. Saturday at Kalbi Taco Shack Will Be Awesome Because Free Tacos Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation