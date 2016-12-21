Newly Announced: Anthrax, Madeleine Peyroux, Steve Aoki, MU330, Sam Bush and More

click to enlarge Press photo

George Benson will perform at the Sheldon on Friday, May 12.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

18andCounting: W/ Black Generation, Mathias and the Pirates, CaveofswordS, Rick Maun, Abnormal, Centipede, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $8-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Aaron Carter: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $17-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Anthrax: W/ Killswitch Engage, The Devil Wears Prada, Mon., May 1, 7 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.BlackHawk: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Blue October: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Chain Gang of 1974: Mon., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Dada: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $25. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Dark Star Orchestra: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Electric Six: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.George Benson: Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $45-$65. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Madeleine Peyroux: Sun., March 26, 7 & 9 p.m., $45-$100. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.MU330: W/ Suzie Cue, Fri., Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $8. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Sam Bush: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Steve Aoki: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $30-$75. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.