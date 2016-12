Newly Announced: Diarrhea Planet, Ike Reilly, Jonathan Richman, Minesweepa and More

click to enlarge Press photo via official website

Amy Black will perform at Off Broadway on Saturday, January 21

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

The Amy Black Band: Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Country Gras: W/ Colt Ford, DJ Too Tall, Sat., Feb. 25, 11 a.m., $55. Social House Soulard, 1551 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-241-3023.Diarrhea Planet: W/ Bruiser Queen, The Wilderness, Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., free. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Granger Smith: W/ Runaway Jane, Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., TBA. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Ike Reilly: Tue., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.John Henry Video Release Party: W/ Brothers Lazaroff, Letter to Memphis, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Jonathan Richman: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Junior Brown: Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Minesweepa: Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Pat Boone: Sat., Feb. 25, 2 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 26, 2 p.m., TBA. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.Robert Ellis and Jenny O: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Ronnie Milsap: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $29-$39.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Tempest: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.