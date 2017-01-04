Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Newly Announced: Chicago, Young Dolph, Big Gigantic, Whitney, Striker and More

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 7:36 AM

click to enlarge Young Dolph will perform at the Pageant on Sunday, January 15. - PRESS PHOTO
  • Press photo
  • Young Dolph will perform at the Pageant on Sunday, January 15.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Big Gigantic: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $28-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Chicago: W/ the Doobie Brothers, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $25-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Gemini Syndrome: Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $16-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Scrub: W/ DJ Mahf, Mathias & the Pirates, DJ Alexis, Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $7. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Striker: W/ Lightning Wolf, Seventh of Never, Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

THRAK: A King Crimson Tribute: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $5. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Whitney: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Young Dolph: Sun., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $32-$52. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just 24 Years Old, Nicholas Alsup Is Taking Over the Archive Read More

  2. F.Y.E. Employees in South City Hope to Stop Chik-Fil-A Plan Read More

  3. In a Shifting Music Industry, St. Louis Promoters and Venue Owners Make Peace with Change Read More

  4. The 10 Best St. Louis Albums of 2016 Read More

  5. St. Louis Musician Attacked in "Knockout Game" Assault Says He's "Not Angry at Them" Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation