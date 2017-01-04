Newly Announced: Chicago, Young Dolph, Big Gigantic, Whitney, Striker and More

click to enlarge Press photo

Young Dolph will perform at the Pageant on Sunday, January 15.

Big Gigantic: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $28-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Chicago: W/ the Doobie Brothers, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $25-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Gemini Syndrome: Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $16-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Scrub: W/ DJ Mahf, Mathias & the Pirates, DJ Alexis, Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $7. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Striker: W/ Lightning Wolf, Seventh of Never, Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.THRAK: A King Crimson Tribute: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $5. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Whitney: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Young Dolph: Sun., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $32-$52. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.