Newly Announced: Cheap Trick, Charlie Wilson, A Perfect Circle, Mastodon, K-Ci & JoJo and More

A Perfect Circle will perform at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, April 20.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Adrian Belew Power Trio: W/ Saul Zonana, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.All Them Witches: Sun., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Billy Currington: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $25-$75. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Brit Floyd: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Charlie Wilson: W/ Fantasia, Johnny Gill, Solero, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $44-$94. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Cheap Trick: W/ Foreigner, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $29.95-$99.95. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.El Ten Eleven: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Explosions in the Sky: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $26-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.FemFest 3: Sat., Feb. 4, 6 p.m., $10. 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-276-2700.Green Day: W/ Catfish and the Bottlemen, Mon., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $30-$89.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.K-Ci & JoJo: Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $30-$58. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200. Kris Kristofferson: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mastodon: W/ Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles, Thu., April 27, 7 p.m., $40-$47.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Mavericks: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Michael Ian Black: Sat., Feb. 18, 7 & 10 p.m., $25. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Otep: W/ The Convalesence, Sun., March 12, 6 p.m., $15-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.A Perfect Circle: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Simple Plan: W/ Set It Off, Seaway, Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $30.50-$33.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Southern Uprising Tour: W/ Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws, Sat., Sept. 30, 5 p.m., $50-$100. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Terry Barber: Tue., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., $28. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.