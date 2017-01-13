Share
Friday, January 13, 2017

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright to Sing Karaoke for a Good Cause

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 1:19 PM

A clothed Adam Wainwright sings. For a significantly less clothed version, see the video below.
  • Handout photo
  • A clothed Adam Wainwright sings. For a significantly less clothed version, see the video below.
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is taking his charity work with Big League Impact to the next level. Known primarily for its fantasy football nights at Busch Stadium, the organization is now making a foray into music with its first-ever karaoke competition — starring Waino.

The event will be held at Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights this Monday, January 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ten singers from the St. Louis area will compete for a prize of $500. The whole affair was conceived as another way for Big League Impact to raise money for charity, with Operation Food Search and Crisis Aid being this year's local recipients in addition to BLI's global initiative.

And yes, Wainwright himself will be singing three songs.

“Big League Impact is about creating fun experiences doing the things that we already love doing," Wainwright says in a press release. "I love playing Fantasy Football and that has worked out well here in St. Louis, so I figured why not sing karaoke with the fans during Winter Warm-Up and raise some money that way too?”

From the release:
Operation Food Search distributes more than 35 million dollars worth of food and necessities to 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties and in the city of St. Louis. Hunger is a serious problem in the bi-state region, but it is solvable. With the help of our partners, volunteers and donors, we’re working together to build a healthy and vibrant region.

Crisis Aid International rescues children and families from life and death conditions and rescues girls trapped in a life of sexual slavery. We do this by developing feeding, water, medical, education, orphanages and restoration programs in the United States and East Africa. We do this in order to help them live the lives God created for them to live.

Big League Impact Global Initiative: The donations from St. Louis alone have provided clean water infrastructure and latrines for tens of thousands in Honduras and Haiti and helped remove stomach parasites from 50,000 children, provided cataract surgery for 250 people and literally saved two lives through purchasing malaria nets.
Eight of the ten singers will be selected from submissions to Big League Impact's Twitter page — a number of the finalists have already been announced. In addition to the big singing contest there will be a smaller open mic karaoke competition as well. The two best singers from that group will join the other eight in the main contest.

So does Wainwright have the pipes for a singing performance that matches his success on the mound? Let's just say he's got a way with a Taylor Swift song.

Still, we all sound great in the shower. You'll have to stop by Monday to see if he can pull it off with an audience.

Tickets for the event are $25 to $150 and can be purchased here.
