Cardinals' Adam Wainwright to Sing Karaoke for a Good Cause

Operation Food Search distributes more than 35 million dollars worth of food and necessities to 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties and in the city of St. Louis. Hunger is a serious problem in the bi-state region, but it is solvable. With the help of our partners, volunteers and donors, we’re working together to build a healthy and vibrant region.Eight of the ten singers will be selected from submissions to Big League Impact's Twitter page — a number of the finalists have already been announced. In addition to the big singing contest there will be a smaller open mic karaoke competition as well. The two best singers from that group will join the other eight in the main contest.
Crisis Aid International rescues children and families from life and death conditions and rescues girls trapped in a life of sexual slavery. We do this by developing feeding, water, medical, education, orphanages and restoration programs in the United States and East Africa. We do this in order to help them live the lives God created for them to live.
Big League Impact Global Initiative: The donations from St. Louis alone have provided clean water infrastructure and latrines for tens of thousands in Honduras and Haiti and helped remove stomach parasites from 50,000 children, provided cataract surgery for 250 people and literally saved two lives through purchasing malaria nets.
Yep, @UncleCharlie50 is getting ready for his #BLISingOff on 1-16! Will you be there? https://t.co/PooZzVmcyi pic.twitter.com/C3FsqklDZO— Big League Impact (@BigLeagueImpact) January 6, 2017
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.