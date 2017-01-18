Newly Announced: Santana, Mac Sabbath, Webbie, Minus the Bear, Def Leppard and More

click to enlarge Photo by Steve Truesdell

Mac Sabbath will return to the Firebird on Tuesday, March 14.

Benefit for Tim McFarland: W/ Lyluth, Sat., Feb. 18, 6 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Beth Bombara Record Release: W/ Jack Grelle, Sister Wizzard, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Def Leppard: W/ Poison, Tesla, Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Greensky Bluegrass: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ha Ha Tonka: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Hey Violet: Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $15-$17.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Idina Menzel: Tue., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $45-$150. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Kaleo: Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Little River Band: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $47.50-$57.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Mac Sabbath: W/ Metalachi, OKILLY DOKILLY, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Minus The Bear: W/ Beach Slang, Bayonne, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Santana: Wed., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $69-$150. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Webbie: Fri., Feb. 24, 10 p.m., $20-$35. The Marquee Restaurant & Lounge, 1911 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-436-8889.Zac Brown Band: Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.