Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Newly Announced: Santana, Mac Sabbath, Webbie, Minus the Bear, Def Leppard and More

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge Mac Sabbath will return to the Firebird on Tuesday, March 14. - PHOTO BY STEVE TRUESDELL
  • Photo by Steve Truesdell
  • Mac Sabbath will return to the Firebird on Tuesday, March 14.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Benefit for Tim McFarland: W/ Lyluth, Sat., Feb. 18, 6 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Beth Bombara Record Release: W/ Jack Grelle, Sister Wizzard, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Def Leppard: W/ Poison, Tesla, Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Greensky Bluegrass: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Ha Ha Tonka: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Hey Violet: Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $15-$17.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Idina Menzel: Tue., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $45-$150. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Kaleo: Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Little River Band: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $47.50-$57.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Mac Sabbath: W/ Metalachi, OKILLY DOKILLY, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Minus The Bear: W/ Beach Slang, Bayonne, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Santana: Wed., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $69-$150. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Webbie: Fri., Feb. 24, 10 p.m., $20-$35. The Marquee Restaurant & Lounge, 1911 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-436-8889.

Zac Brown Band: Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

