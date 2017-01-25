Newly Announced: Iron Maiden, Old 97’s, Third Eye Blind, Devin the Dude, Conor Oberst and More

click to enlarge Press photo

Iron Maiden will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 12.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Aaron Watson: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ashes to Stardust: The Music of David Bowie: W/ Superjam, Jimmy Griffin, Dave Glover, Tory Starbuck, Ronni Gee, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bush: Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., $15. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Chelsea Grin: W/ Ice Nine Kills, Gideon, Enterprise Earth, Sun., April 2, 6 p.m., $20-$22. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Coheed and Cambria: W/ The Dear Hunter, Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Conor Oberst: W/ The Felice Brothers, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Devin the Dude: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Drug Church: W/ Polterguts, Mon., May 22, 7 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Firebird 8-Year Anniversary Party: W/ Hell Night, Everything Went Black, The Gorge, Sweat Shoppe, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Highly Suspect: W/ DJ Redbees, Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $26-$33. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Iron Maiden: W/ Ghost, Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.NF: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Old 97’s: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Our Last Words Farewell Show: Sun., April 16, 6 p.m., $10-$12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Paula Poundstone: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $38.50-$41.50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Rock Ko Fol: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Split Lip Rayfield: W/ Muddy River Ramblers, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Third Eye Blind: W/ Silversun Pickups, Tue., July 11, 6 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Train: W/ O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $25-$79.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Young MA: Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Zo! + Carmen Rodgers: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $15-$20. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-304-3602.