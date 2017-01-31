Critic's Pick: Paul Weber and the Scrappers to Perform at Foam This Thursday, February 2

click to enlarge Press photo via Bandcamp

9 p.m. Thursday, February 2. Foam, 3359 South Jefferson Avenue. $5. 314-772-2100.

St. Louis doesn’t exactly need to import honky-tonk bands; we’ve got plenty to work with right here in the 314. The Dock Ellis Band will make you dance and laugh in equal measure, and Jack Grelle recently got a nice nod from’s website as a country artist to watch in 2017. But our barrooms, saloons – and, in the case of Foam, coffee shops – are always welcoming to twang-purveyors, and this week the venue hosts Columbia, Missouri-based Paul Weber and the Scrappers. Last year’s self-titled set was a no-frills, straight-shooting portrait of the quartet. On “Song About the Midwest,” Weber and company take an uninspired song title and cut out a little slice of flyover country feedback with no shortage of bitterness. “Up go the houses / down go the farms,” Weber sings over a loping minor-key rag. Weber keeps that keen eye on the bulk of these songs and will happily share his songs with his Missouri neighbors this week.Hobo’s Code: St. Louis’ own twang-bangers the Hobosexuals will open the show.Stream Paul Weber and the Scrappers' self-titled LP below: