Newly Announced: Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, Fishbone, Guided by Voices, Tech N9ne and More

click to enlarge Press photo

Fishbone will perform at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room on Sunday, April 2.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Bad Suns: W/ Hunny, Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Beatallica: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $12-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Bill Frisell Trio: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $28-$32. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Chainsmokers: W/ Kiiara, Thu., May 18, 7 p.m., $41-$81. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.The Districts: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Deep Purple and Alice Cooper: W/ The Edgar Winter Band, Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Fishbone: Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Gary Owen: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Geoff Tate: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Great Migration Tour: Celebrating the Sounds of Mississippi, Chicago and St. Louis: W/ Vasti Jackson, Fernando Jones and Marquise Knox, Fri., Feb. 24, 6 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $30-$40. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.The Growlers: Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Guided by Voices: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Hayes Carll: Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Jagged Edge: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kiefer Sutherland: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Rock of the '70s Tour: W/ Foghat, Firefall, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Pure Prairie League, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $35-$80. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Sam Hunt: W/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follesse, Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $32.25-$66.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Scott H Biram: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Sister Hazel: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.So Many Dynamos: W/ Solid Waste, Necessities, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $8. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Tech N9ne: W/ Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Continue to page two for more shows.