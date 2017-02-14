Waka Flocka Flame Fires Back at St. Louis DJ Who Called Him N-Word

His show need to get shut the fuck down. period. If his show don't get shut down, that lets you know how far racism go in America. That anybody can get on the radio and say 'black n*gger.' 'Fucking black n*gger.' .... Nah that's not cool. That's not America. That not how you make America 'great again.'TMZ, which knows a good shitshow when it sees one, then tracked down Romanik.
Shit, I'm gonna go up to his show. I'm gonna find out how much he's gonna kill me when I touch back in the states. I'm gonna show him what threats is like. That's like a terroristic threat right? Tell somebody you gonna kill him. It's crazy. I'm gonna show you how we handle shit then. I'm not gonna call the cops. I'm gonna go to his show and see if I can get a personal interview. Let me see if he talks that rah-rah shit when I pull up.
If he'll take the violence out of his rap, I'll never again call him a n*gger, and I'll apologize to him. But until then, he is what he is. I'm not a racist. I don't like that no-good greasy son of a bitch. That's not hatred in the community, it's not hatred for the blacks, it's hatred for him and his actions.Unrelatedly, Romanik has also sought an apology from the RFT, saying that not only were we wrong when we reported he was giving up his show for a country format (he had us there), but also that we were wrong to call him a racist.
The black people in this community, the proud black people know me. But he is not a proud black person.
I say to Waka Flocka, I call him a n*gger because that's a disrespectful term to a disrespectful person. He didn't reach out to me. He's saying he'll come, he'll come and he'll take care of business, he don't need the police. Now that's hate speech! Waka Flocka can come by anytime in this world but let me tell you — I'm far from being a racist. I'm a proud white man. And if he thinks that that thug ass of his scares me, he's got another thing coming.
