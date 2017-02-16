Share
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Newly Announced: Metallica, Descendents, Jason Isbell, Kodak Black, Sturgill Simpson

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 8:01 AM

click to enlarge Jason Isbell returns to St. Louis this July with the 400 Unit at the Peabody Opera House. - COURTESY ALL EYES MEDIA
  • COURTESY ALL EYES MEDIA
  • Jason Isbell returns to St. Louis this July with the 400 Unit at the Peabody Opera House.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Anybody But The Cops: W/ Dodecad, B Yr Own Cop, Scribble, Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $5-$10. Kismet Creative Center, 3409 Iowa Ave., St. Louis, 314-696-8177.

CaveofswordS: W/ Asumaya, Hands and Feet, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.

CBGBBBQ Benefit For Planned Parenthood: W/ The Vigilettes, DinoFight!, Buttercup, Middle Class Fashion, Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., free. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.

Descendents: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Gringo Star: W/ Golden Fleece, Mirror Mirror, Shitstorm, Subtropolis, Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $5. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: Wed., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$46.50. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Kodak Black: Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Metallica: Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $55.50-$155.50. Busch Stadium, Broadway & Poplar St., St. Louis, 314-345-9600.

Rocking Under the Radar Music Festival: W/ Brian Andrew Marek, Keokuk, Soma Jet Set, Mariner 5, The Deciders, Nick Barbieri, Rough Shop, Diesel Island, The Lettuce Heads, Accelerando, Sun., April 9, noon, $7-$10. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

The Strange Places: W/ Googolplexia, Matt Harnish, Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.

Sturgill Simpson: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $28-$62.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

