Newly Announced: Chance the Rapper, Pixies, Indigo Girls, Dwarves, Red Kross and More

Chance the Rapper will perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, May 14.

104.1's Super Jam 2017: W/ Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Zoey Dollaz, Thu., June 1, 6 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.The Black Lillies: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Chance the Rapper: Sun., May 14, 6 p.m., $36.50-$76.50. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Chris Stapleton: W/ Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $30.75-$70.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Cree Rider Family Band Album Release: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Stage at KDHX, 3524 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-925-7543, ext. 815.Devin Townsend Project: W/ Thank You Scientist, ONI, Tue., May 2, 7 p.m., $25-$28. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Doyle: W/ Element a440, Mon., April 10, 6:30 p.m., $17-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Dwarves: W/ JFA, Decent Criminals, Ultraman, Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $16-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Gene Simmons: Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., $30-$299. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Greater St. Louis Jazz Festival: Tribute to Dizzy Gillespie: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $35. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Greater St. Louis Jazz Festival: Tribute to Louis Armstrong: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $35. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.The Grindmother: W/ Outcome of Betrayal, Marked by Honor, Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $12-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Hooten Hallers Record Release: Thu., April 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Incubus: W/ Jimmy Eat World, Tue., Aug. 1, 6:45 p.m., $29.50-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Indigo Girls: Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.J. Cole: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Ely: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $25-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Kristeen Young: W/ Langen Neubacher, Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Lee Fields & the Expressions: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $22-$25. 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-276-2700.The Lox: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $22-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Maness Brothers "Spring Fling" Vinyl Release: W/ catl, Calliope, Brother O' Brother, Beth Bombara, The Strange Places, Bug Chaser, Sat., April 15, 4 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Meat Puppets: W/ Mike Watt and the Jom and Terry Show, Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Murphy's Law: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Off With Their Heads (acoustic): W/ The Cuban Missiles, Starter Jackets, The Wilderness, 7Daze, Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $8. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Old Crow Medicine Show: Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $30-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Old Time Assault Album Release Show: W/ Matt McGibany, Lukas Simpson, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., free. Pop's Blue Moon, 5249 Pattison Ave., St. Louis, 314-776-4200.OneRepublic: W/ Fitz and the Tantrums, James Arthur, Sat., July 8, 6 p.m., $33-$143. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.The Pixies: Sat., Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m., $36.50-$56.50. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Redd Kross: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Ryan Adams: Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $40-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.SoMo: Sun., May 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.STS9: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sullen Reunion Show: W/ The Humanoids, Swear Beam, Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Psychedelic Furs: W/ Robyn Hitchcock, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $35-$37. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Tom Russell: Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.