Mt. Thelonious Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFTNeo-bluegrass, neo-folk, neo-jam bands are the scourge of open mic nights and Tiny Desk concerts, but when a fresh take on the fiddling and strumming comes around, the labels really do peel away. Enter Mt. Thelonius, a trio led by singer and guitarist Ian Lubar and featuring violin and bass from Alyssa Avery and Mark Wallace, who combine boot-slapping rhythmic drive and old-time melodies with more than a little spirited and well-honed musicianship. The band’s minimalism lets each instrumental voice shine through, while Lubar’s songwriting, sometimes darkly fatalistic, sometimes delicately personal, continues to mature. Heading into its fifth year together, Mt. Thelonius is far from its musical peak, but well on the way.Recommended if you like: Nickel Creek, the Lone Bellow, Ivan & Alyosha, River Whyless