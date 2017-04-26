Share
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Mt. Thelonious Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 6:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Neo-bluegrass, neo-folk, neo-jam bands are the scourge of open mic nights and Tiny Desk concerts, but when a fresh take on the fiddling and strumming comes around, the labels really do peel away. Enter Mt. Thelonius, a trio led by singer and guitarist Ian Lubar and featuring violin and bass from Alyssa Avery and Mark Wallace, who combine boot-slapping rhythmic drive and old-time melodies with more than a little spirited and well-honed musicianship. The band’s minimalism lets each instrumental voice shine through, while Lubar’s songwriting, sometimes darkly fatalistic, sometimes delicately personal, continues to mature. Heading into its fifth year together, Mt. Thelonius is far from its musical peak, but well on the way.

Recommended if you like: Nickel Creek, the Lone Bellow, Ivan & Alyosha, River Whyless

Official: http://www.mtthelonious.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/mttheloniousmusic
Bandcamp: http://mtthelonious.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/mtthelonious
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/mtthelonious


