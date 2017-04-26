Syna So Pro Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo via FPE Records

RFTSyna So Pro can be a profoundly disorienting experience, especially if you catch the one-woman band behind the moniker doing songs from her current album,, composed entirely for voice. But “voice” sounds so singular, and Syrhea Conaway is so multiple, thanks to her looping pedals — she may start with a simple, spoken “boom boom kick, boom kick,” and soon she’s backed by lush, complexly shifting choral arrangements that include everything from soprano to bass (represented by her own octave-shifted voice). It spins from absurdly ambitious into delightfully unreal with “Fengyang Song,” a Chinese folk song, sung in the Mandarin dialect, that uses syllables and tones you’ve probably never encountered. Live, it’s sometimes like watching one person try to sail a three-masted galleon, but that’s part of the appeal. In seeing the effort, especially when something goes awry, we’re engaged by just how beautifully impossible the task is.Recommended if you like: Petra Haydn, Kishi Bashi, Tune-Yards, Johann Sebastian Bach