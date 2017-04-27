Prairie Rehab Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
You've seen the signs along the highway near the patchy grasses, weeds and wildflowers: "Prairie Rehab." It's oddly comforting to know the land still has a chance, regardless of MoDOT's protracted misadventures. The band Prairie Rehab, led by the husband and wife team of Lacie Williams and Scott Swartz, finds its own hopeful juxtaposition of the urbane and the earthy in a pop, folk and rock-tinged take on Americana. Revolving around Williams' impressionistic wordplay and literary nuances, the band has recently stretched out on a double-disc set called Conformateur/Idiomatic
, exploring Latin and atmospheric sounds that somehow suit Williams’ delicately trilling voice as well as Swartz's classic pedal-steel licks.
Recommended if you like:
Joanna Newsom, Emmylou Harris, the Byrds, Vetiver
Official:
http://prairierehabmusic.com
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/prairierehab
Bandcamp:
http://prairierehab.bandcamp.com