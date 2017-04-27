Prairie Rehab Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTYou've seen the signs along the highway near the patchy grasses, weeds and wildflowers: "Prairie Rehab." It's oddly comforting to know the land still has a chance, regardless of MoDOT's protracted misadventures. The band Prairie Rehab, led by the husband and wife team of Lacie Williams and Scott Swartz, finds its own hopeful juxtaposition of the urbane and the earthy in a pop, folk and rock-tinged take on Americana. Revolving around Williams' impressionistic wordplay and literary nuances, the band has recently stretched out on a double-disc set called, exploring Latin and atmospheric sounds that somehow suit Williams’ delicately trilling voice as well as Swartz's classic pedal-steel licks.Joanna Newsom, Emmylou Harris, the Byrds, Vetiverhttp://prairierehabmusic.comhttp://www.facebook.com/prairierehabhttp://prairierehab.bandcamp.com