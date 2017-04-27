Share
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Super Hero Killer Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

You have to hand it to Super Hero Killer. As the soul and funk revival continues to gain steam, both nationally and locally, the quartet — led by singer and bassist Donald Williams and featuring keyboardist Jesse Gannon, guitarist Jay Summers and drummer Grover Stewart — has continued to explore a harder-edged sound, indebted to Galactic at its tightest or Prince at his most guitar-slingingest, but very much its own brand of rock & soul. Its recent hookup with St. Louis' Farfetched imprint/collective, the single "And Then You Came Along," shifts smoothly from R&B crooning to pure fury, and bodes well for one of the toughest, funkiest bands in town.

Recommended if you like: Sly and the Family Stone, Vintage Trouble, Prince, the Dirtbombs

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/superherokiller/
Bandcamp: http://superherokiller.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/superherokiller


More by Roy Kasten

