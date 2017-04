Super Hero Killer Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTYou have to hand it to Super Hero Killer. As the soul and funk revival continues to gain steam, both nationally and locally, the quartet — led by singer and bassist Donald Williams and featuring keyboardist Jesse Gannon, guitarist Jay Summers and drummer Grover Stewart — has continued to explore a harder-edged sound, indebted to Galactic at its tightest or Prince at his most guitar-slingingest, but very much its own brand of rock & soul. Its recent hookup with St. Louis' Farfetched imprint/collective, the single "And Then You Came Along," shifts smoothly from R&B crooning to pure fury, and bodes well for one of the toughest, funkiest bands in town.Sly and the Family Stone, Vintage Trouble, Prince, the Dirtbombs