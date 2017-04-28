Share
Email
Print

Friday, April 28, 2017

The Leonas Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 6:23 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Distilling its music to a pure acoustic folk essence, the Leonas not only prove that less can be more, but that less can be a foundation for wholly surprising musical possibilities. The core duo of Steph Plant and Sarah Vie has found a sound that's as familiar to anyone who discovered the tradition through the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack as one who grew up singing and playing gospel hymns and fiddle tunes. The group's latest album, Forbidden Fruit, has a mythic, feminist theme that never detracts from the cello and violin-drenched songs. The Leonas' calling card may be its extraordinary vocal harmonies, but its thoughtful and passionate take on Americana makes it one of St. Louis' most promising acts, regardless of genre.

Recommended if you like: the Indigo Girls, Gillian Welch, the Be Good Tanyas, Iris DeMent

Official: http://www.leonasmusic.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/theleonas
Bandcamp: http://leonasmusic.bandcamp.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/leonasmusic
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/the-leonas


Jump to comments
  |  

More by Roy Kasten

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. At 66, Bill Frisell Is Still Finding His Voice Read More

  2. The All St. Louis Soul Revue Seeks to Unite the City's Finest Artists Read More

  3. Whoa Thunder Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Echo & the Bunnymen, KMFDM, Megadeth, Afroman and More Read More

  5. Super Hero Killer Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation