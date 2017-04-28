Share
Friday, April 28, 2017

Whoa Thunder Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 7:13 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

If aliens ever land in St. Louis, à la Rick and Morty, and demand we produce one pop act to represent Earth in an intergalactic battle of the bands, we can all breathe a sigh of relief: They came to the right place. Brian McClelland’s Whoa Thunder is a pop prodigy project — songs like “Bottlehands” and “No Girls Laugh at Me Now (HA HA I Laugh at Them)” are equal parts Newman and Numan, bristling with New Wave synths and high-caliber pop chords. Like all truly great pop, it simply overwhelms any potential objection by leaping right over the rational mind to stomp on your lizard brain’s repeat button. Luckily for us all, the lyrics keep up with the rest, so when you find yourself still singing, “Allison left school today for the outer planets’ charm” days later, at least it’s not “Poker Face.” Take that, Cromulons!

Recommended if you like: New Pornographers, the Cars, the Rentals, LCD Soundsystem

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhoaThunder/
Bandcamp: https://whoathunder.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/whoathunder
Twitter: https://twitter.com/whoathunder


