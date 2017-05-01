Share
Monday, May 1, 2017

Anthrax to Bring Its Thrash Metal to the Pageant Tonight

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 4:06 AM

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO VIA TKO BOOKING
  • Press photo via TKO Booking
Improbably, Anthrax continues to exist. With a list of former members almost four times as long as the band's five current players, the metal act has seen more than its fair share of volatility since its inception in 1981. More improbable still, Anthrax continues to release good music. One of the "Big Four" of thrash metal — alongside Slayer, Metallica and Megadeth — the band's latest, last year's For All Kings, brings surprisingly sharp riffs and songwriting, even if the effort is a bit more radio-friendly and lacking in the sheer speed of the band's best work. But hey, at least it isn't Stomp 442.

Surgical Precision in Show Attendance: The Devil Wears Prada, Killswitch Engage and Code Orange will open the show. Pro tip: If you call the Pageant in advance, they can tell you the precise set times for each band, allowing you to arrive in time for the ones you want to see (or to miss the ones you want to miss, as the case may be). Just saying!

Watch the lyric video for "Evil Twin" below:


Anthrax
7 p.m. Monday, May 1. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $35 to $40. 314-726-6161.



