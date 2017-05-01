Golden Curls Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFT, the debut EP from Golden Curls, came out in 2012, but that probably feels like a decade or two ago to Sarah Downen. She’s been the steady presence in the band, which grew from a duo to a trio in recent years and saw drummer Philip Zahnd and guitarist Stephen Favazza (also of Hands and Feet) serve to fill the contours of Downen’s gossamer, fluttery and substantive material. Based on performances around town, the new trio’s latest songs are more beat-driven, and as such they hit a little harder and smarter than the group’s EP. With any justice, listeners will have a new album to keep them company on the the kind of starlit, witchy nights that Downen channels in her music.Bat for Lashes, Mazzy Star, Broadcast