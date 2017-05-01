Share
Monday, May 1, 2017

Golden Curls Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 6:30 AM

PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Warm Fiction, the debut EP from Golden Curls, came out in 2012, but that probably feels like a decade or two ago to Sarah Downen. She’s been the steady presence in the band, which grew from a duo to a trio in recent years and saw drummer Philip Zahnd and guitarist Stephen Favazza (also of Hands and Feet) serve to fill the contours of Downen’s gossamer, fluttery and substantive material. Based on performances around town, the new trio’s latest songs are more beat-driven, and as such they hit a little harder and smarter than the group’s EP. With any justice, listeners will have a new album to keep them company on the the kind of starlit, witchy nights that Downen channels in her music.

Recommended if you like: Bat for Lashes, Mazzy Star, Broadcast

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldencurlsband
Bandcamp: https://goldencurls.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/goldencurls


