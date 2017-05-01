Share
Monday, May 1, 2017

Hurray for the Riff Raff to Perform at Old Rock House This Tuesday, May 2

The least interesting aspect of a concept album is usually the concept. What the hell was The Dark Side of the Moon about? What was the concept of The Suburbs? (Stop reading now if you answered “the suburbs.”) But it’s hard not to savor the narrative arc of The Navigator, the latest album from Hurray for the Riff Raff. A magical-realist meditation on singer and songwriter Alynda Segarra’s Nuyorican heritage, the album’s theme releases all the Latin, folk, soul, blues and surging rock & roll music that’s drifted in and around Segarra’s formerly Crescent City-based sound. As if she’s flung open a hundred windows on a hundred Bronx tenements, music and stories flood out, and yet remain focused through the prism of Segarra’s shifting identity. Hurray for the Riff Raff’s music has grown richer and bolder; its new concept is a triumph.

Petulant, Poetic Punk: Nashville via Philadelphia rocker Ron Gallo opens with withering but thrilling diatribes against everything (his own hipster tendencies included) and lots of slash-and-burn shredding.

Watch the music video for "Hungry Ghost" below:


Hurray for the Riff Raff
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $15 to $17. 314-588-0505.



