Yowie Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo by Mabel Suen

RFTListen: You’re either gonna love Yowie and marvel at the instrumental trio’s prowess with producing tones, textures and rhythms that seemingly don’t compute, or you’re gonna cross the street to avoid them. There’s little in between, and that’s OK with Yowie. The band’s brand-new LP,, conjures a lot with two guitars and a drum kit, and drummer Shawn O’Connor sees the album as a continuation of the band’s seventeen-year evolution. “I think a lot of our music in the past was ‘intellectually interesting’ whereas [this time] we really went for emotionally evocative,” says O’Connor. “We wouldn’t allow the seams to be conspicuous; we wanted to sand them down and make it look like one continuous process.”Dazzling Killmen, Grand Ulena, the Meters