Yowie Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Listen: You’re either gonna love Yowie and marvel at the instrumental trio’s prowess with producing tones, textures and rhythms that seemingly don’t compute, or you’re gonna cross the street to avoid them. There’s little in between, and that’s OK with Yowie. The band’s brand-new LP, Synchromysticism
, conjures a lot with two guitars and a drum kit, and drummer Shawn O’Connor sees the album as a continuation of the band’s seventeen-year evolution. “I think a lot of our music in the past was ‘intellectually interesting’ whereas [this time] we really went for emotionally evocative,” says O’Connor. “We wouldn’t allow the seams to be conspicuous; we wanted to sand them down and make it look like one continuous process.”
Recommended if you like:
Dazzling Killmen, Grand Ulena, the Meters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yowie-351414864229
Bandcamp: https://yowie.bandcamp.com/