Bruiser Queen Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFTThrough sheer persistence and hard work, Bruiser Queen has emerged as one of the area’s most consistent (and most fun) live acts. Equally inspired by Goner Records-style garage rock, heavy metal and ‘60s girl groups, this duo has steadily refined its raucous, deadly catchy sound. Consider, for instance, 2016’s “Telepathic Mind,” Bruiser Queen’s most recent release. Dominated by Farfisa-style organ and Morgan Nusbaum’s ecstatic vocals (“I’m freaking out tonight!” goes the chorus), it comes across like a lost Go-Gos outtake as updated by the Julie Ruin. (The B-side? A raw cover of Dio’s “Rainbow In The Dark.”) Bruiser Queen doesn’t play as many local shows as it used to; don’t miss it when you get the chance.The Muffs, Sleater-Kinney, Lesley Gore