Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Bruiser Queen Is One of This Year's STL 77

Posted By on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 6:33 AM

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO
  • Press photo

This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Through sheer persistence and hard work, Bruiser Queen has emerged as one of the area’s most consistent (and most fun) live acts. Equally inspired by Goner Records-style garage rock, heavy metal and ‘60s girl groups, this duo has steadily refined its raucous, deadly catchy sound. Consider, for instance, 2016’s “Telepathic Mind,” Bruiser Queen’s most recent release. Dominated by Farfisa-style organ and Morgan Nusbaum’s ecstatic vocals (“I’m freaking out tonight!” goes the chorus), it comes across like a lost Go-Gos outtake as updated by the Julie Ruin. (The B-side? A raw cover of Dio’s “Rainbow In The Dark.”) Bruiser Queen doesn’t play as many local shows as it used to; don’t miss it when you get the chance.

Recommended if you like: The Muffs, Sleater-Kinney, Lesley Gore

Official Website: www.bruiserqueen.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bruiserqueen
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bruiserqueen
Bandcamp: https://bruiserqueen.bandcamp.com/


