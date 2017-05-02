Middle Class Fashion Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Led by singer/songwriter Jenn Malzone, Middle Class Fashion has now gone through several phases. There was the Ben Folds piano pop of 2012’s Girl Talk
; the A.C. Newman/Scott Miller power pop of 2014’s Jungle
; and most recently, the twilight electronic tones of last year’s iii
. The group seems to have settled into the latter mood for now. The video for its latest single, “Turquoise Heart,” features Malzone’s usual smart lyrics (no one can capture the moment a relationship falls apart like she can) in the context of a near-deserted Union Station, complete with interpretative ballet. It bodes well for EGO, the band’s fourth album, due this fall.
