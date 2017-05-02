Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Middle Class Fashion Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 7:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Led by singer/songwriter Jenn Malzone, Middle Class Fashion has now gone through several phases. There was the Ben Folds piano pop of 2012’s Girl Talk; the A.C. Newman/Scott Miller power pop of 2014’s Jungle; and most recently, the twilight electronic tones of last year’s iii. The group seems to have settled into the latter mood for now. The video for its latest single, “Turquoise Heart,” features Malzone’s usual smart lyrics (no one can capture the moment a relationship falls apart like she can) in the context of a near-deserted Union Station, complete with interpretative ballet. It bodes well for EGO, the band’s fourth album, due this fall.

Recommended if you like: The The, New Pornographers, Nite Jewel

Official Website: www.middleclassfashion.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/middleclassfashion
Twitter: http://twitter.com/middleclassfash
Bandcamp: https://middleclassfashion.bandcamp.com


Jump to comments

More by Mike Appelstein

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself Read More

  2. Dubb Nubb's Hannah Rainey Branches Out with New Band Shady Bug Read More

  3. Bruiser Queen Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Sammy Hagar, Rakim, Havok and More Read More

  5. Now Grown Up, the Orwells Still Have the Power to Shock Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation