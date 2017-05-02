Town Cars Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTThere are plenty of reasons why Town Cars’ 2014 debut,, should be in every decent indie rock collection in America. It has all the form’s strengths: a strong voice that doesn’t get too clean but knows how to harmonize; the ability to leap from strum to roar and back again; and most importantly of all, lyrics that channel your own heartbreak and hope more eloquently than you could express them yourself. Bandleader Melinda Cooper, also an occasionalcontributor, is a one-person musical collective, consistently inventing new voices — but she also multiplies the effect by finding excellent collaborators and building on their strengths. Town Cars has many classic cuts, whether the rest of the world knows it or not. Check out “Circumstances” for proof, or “Everything,” where Jenn Malzone’s harmonies haunt, with a final four-note guitar phrase that is a song unto itself, distilling regret, determination, hope and anger into a single crashing phrase.Sebadoh, the Breeders, Waxahatchee, Veruca Salt