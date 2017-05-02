Share
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Town Cars Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By and on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 6:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

There are plenty of reasons why Town Cars’ 2014 debut, Hearts and Stars, should be in every decent indie rock collection in America. It has all the form’s strengths: a strong voice that doesn’t get too clean but knows how to harmonize; the ability to leap from strum to roar and back again; and most importantly of all, lyrics that channel your own heartbreak and hope more eloquently than you could express them yourself. Bandleader Melinda Cooper, also an occasional RFT contributor, is a one-person musical collective, consistently inventing new voices — but she also multiplies the effect by finding excellent collaborators and building on their strengths. Town Cars has many classic cuts, whether the rest of the world knows it or not. Check out “Circumstances” for proof, or “Everything,” where Jenn Malzone’s harmonies haunt, with a final four-note guitar phrase that is a song unto itself, distilling regret, determination, hope and anger into a single crashing phrase.

Recommended if you like: Sebadoh, the Breeders, Waxahatchee, Veruca Salt

Bandcamp: https://towncars.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownCarsMusics
Twitter: https://twitter.com/towncarsmusics


