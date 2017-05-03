Share
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Anthony Lucius Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 6:17 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST SOUNDCLOUD
Metro East native Anthony Lucius Walker Jr. has been making music in some capacity since his days as a student at O’Fallon Township High School, but it wasn’t until a few years after his 2011 graduation that Walker decided to get serious about it. Five years, a few abandoned monikers and a move to Columbia and back later, the rapper/producer released his 2016 debut under the name Anthony Lucius, entitled Please Do Not Feed the Rappers. This year, he demonstrated the continuing development of his assertive — though often soft-spoken — style with Welcome to St. Lucius, released April 21, and preceded by a Louis Quatorze-produced video for the album’s first single, “Bridge.”

Recommended if you like: Mick Jenkins, Hawthorne Headhunters, Curren$y, Isaiah Rashad, the Knuckles

Official Website: http://anthonylucius.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anthonylucius618
Bandcamp: https://anthonylucius.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/anthonylucius


