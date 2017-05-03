Anthony Lucius Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
Metro East native Anthony Lucius Walker Jr. has been making music in some capacity since his days as a student at O’Fallon Township High School, but it wasn’t until a few years after his 2011 graduation that Walker decided to get serious about it. Five years, a few abandoned monikers and a move to Columbia and back later, the rapper/producer released his 2016 debut under the name Anthony Lucius, entitled Please Do Not Feed the Rappers
. This year, he demonstrated the continuing development of his assertive — though often soft-spoken — style with Welcome to St. Lucius
, released April 21, and preceded by a Louis Quatorze-produced video for the album’s first single, “Bridge.”
Recommended if you like:
Mick Jenkins, Hawthorne Headhunters, Curren$y, Isaiah Rashad, the Knuckles
Official Website: http://anthonylucius.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anthonylucius618
Bandcamp: https://anthonylucius.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/anthonylucius