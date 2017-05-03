Share
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Mirror Mirror Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 6:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • Photo via artist Bandcamp
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Mirror Mirror released its first album Extra Credit in April 2016, and with it came some of the best dirty-pop punk rock St. Louis has seen in a minute. No frills necessary, the album was recorded by drummer Leo Jalipa at the band’s practice space in the Lemp Brewhouse Studios, and produced by Jalipa and guitarist/vocalist Aurora Schmidt. The end result is nothing short of a lo-fi masterpiece. Taylor Bour rounds out the lineup with with solid basslines that add a touch of serious snarl to the band’s low-end offering. Mirror Mirror has the melodies and the hooks that keep a crowd not only engaged, but bouncing and singing along.

Recommended if you like: Coathangers, Priests, Bratmobile, Free Kitten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrormirrorstl/
Bandcamp: https://mirrormirrorstl.bandcamp.com/


