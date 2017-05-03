Mirror Mirror Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTMirror Mirror released its first albumin April 2016, and with it came some of the best dirty-pop punk rock St. Louis has seen in a minute. No frills necessary, the album was recorded by drummer Leo Jalipa at the band’s practice space in the Lemp Brewhouse Studios, and produced by Jalipa and guitarist/vocalist Aurora Schmidt. The end result is nothing short of a lo-fi masterpiece. Taylor Bour rounds out the lineup with with solid basslines that add a touch of serious snarl to the band’s low-end offering. Mirror Mirror has the melodies and the hooks that keep a crowd not only engaged, but bouncing and singing along.Coathangers, Priests, Bratmobile, Free Kitten