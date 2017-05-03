Share
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Newly Announced: Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Sammy Hagar, Rakim, Havok and More

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge Havok will perform at Fubar on Tuesday, July 25. - PRESS PHOTO VIA TKO BOOKING
  • Press photo via TKO booking
  • Havok will perform at Fubar on Tuesday, July 25.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Aaron Lewis: Fri., Sept. 1, 6 p.m., $20-$65. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

Adrenaline Mob: W/ The Wild, Mental Fixation, Sun., June 25, 6 p.m., $15-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Cody Canada & The Departed: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Comrade Catbox EP Release Show: W/ Polyshades, Monkey Girls, Dear Genre, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Diarrhea Planet: Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Dr. Zhivegas performing the music of Purple Rain: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Fair St. Louis 2017: W/ Akon, 3 Doors Down, Jake Owen, Dirty Muggs, SuperDuperKyle, Eve 6, Sister Hazel, Ben Morgan, Matt Stillwell, Dan + Shay, Sun., July 2, 1 p.m.; Mon., July 3, 4 p.m.; Tue., July 4, 1 p.m., free. Forest Park, Highway 40 (I-64) & Hampton Ave., St. Louis.

Fall Out Boy: Sat., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $27.50-$67.50. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Hamilton Leithauser: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Havok: W/ Wrecklamation, Tue., July 25, 6 p.m., $13-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Janet Jackson: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $29-$125. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Jeff Rosenstock: W/ Laura Stevenson, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Joshua Radin: W/ Rachael Yamagata, Brandon Jenner, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

KSHE 95 50th Birthday Party: W/ Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top, Collective Soul, Andrew Hagar, Sat., Sept. 30, 5 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Lavender Country: W/ Sharon Hazel, Annie & the Fur Trappers, Justice Beats, Joss Barton, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Melvins: W/ Spotlights, Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Michael McDonald: W/ Marc Cohn, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $26.50-$92. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Mississippi Nights Music Festival: W/ the Steve Ewing Band, Bruiser Queen, Jeremiah Johnson, Old Capital, Jake’s Leg, Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers, Karate Bikini, NIL8, Dibiase, the Bob Band, Pik N Lik N, Bottoms Up Blues Gang, Ultraman, Brother Jefferson, Trophy Mules, the Punknecks, Sweetie and the Toothaches, Sadie Hawkins Day, We Are Warm, 33 in the Needle, Rocket Park, Stephen Push, Abraham & the Old Gods, Lenny Mink Band, Andrew Drake, Sissy Brown, the Sigmund Frauds, Sat., May 27, 3 p.m., $10. Laclede's Landing, N. First St. & Lucas Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-5875.

Paul Thorn: Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $43. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Pentatonix: Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $49.50-$95. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Rakim: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Rasputina: Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Robert Earl Keen: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m., $35-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Shinedown: W/ Lacey Sturm, Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $42.50-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

