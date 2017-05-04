Share
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Shark Dad Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 6:47 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • Photo via artist Facebook
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Emerging from a short hiatus with half of its lineup changed, Shark Dad is an evolved animal. The quartet still makes garage rock with distorted guitar tones and vocals that recall ‘90s indie titans, but on new EP Almost, Pink, its songwriting has hit a new level. The hooks are stronger, the tunes have better structures and the often nostalgic lyrics cut deeper. Even the occasional dad jokes are improved! New guitarist Jeremy Essig once jokingly likened the group to “sloppy Cheap Trick,” but recent shows have found Shark Dad tightening its performance into sharp bursts of fist-pumping rock. And between stage-crossing leaps and frontman Jason Robinson’s gregarious stage presence, Shark Dad is as fun to watch as it is to hear.

Recommended if you like: the Replacements, the Refreshments, Cheap Trick, Veruca Salt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHARKDADTHEBAND/
Bandcamp: https://wearesharkdad.bandcamp.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearesharkdad


