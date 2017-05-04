Shark Dad Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Facebook

RFTEmerging from a short hiatus with half of its lineup changed, Shark Dad is an evolved animal. The quartet still makes garage rock with distorted guitar tones and vocals that recall ‘90s indie titans, but on new EP, its songwriting has hit a new level. The hooks are stronger, the tunes have better structures and the often nostalgic lyrics cut deeper. Even the occasional dad jokes are improved! New guitarist Jeremy Essig once jokingly likened the group to “sloppy Cheap Trick,” but recent shows have found Shark Dad tightening its performance into sharp bursts of fist-pumping rock. And between stage-crossing leaps and frontman Jason Robinson’s gregarious stage presence, Shark Dad is as fun to watch as it is to hear.the Replacements, the Refreshments, Cheap Trick, Veruca Salt