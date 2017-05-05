CaveofswordS Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
CaveofswordS is a synthesizer-based group with a warm beating heart at its center. Led by vocalist Sunyatta McDermott, the band harkens back to the days when Wasp synths and LinnDrum machines were new, futuristic pleasure items, but it subverts those electronic sounds to its own ends. On Sigils
, its most recent album, CaveofswordS alternates between upbeat, dubstep-influenced tracks such as “Aviation Administration” and “Lately,” and the darker, more dystopian approach of “Lately” and “Cruel Harvest.” Combined with McDermott’s floating, double-tracked vocals, the result is a spotless mix of engaging songcraft and atmospheric, retro-futurist production. It also makes for a powerful live set.
Recommended if you like:
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, early Human League, CHVRCHES
