Dubb Nubb Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Since high school, twin sisters Delia and Hannah Rainey have been playing their exuberant brand of folk/country/indie as Dubb Nubb. Once again St. Louis-based after a spell at Mizzou, they continue to play the city’s clubs, basements and backyards with abandon. They’ve also branched out a bit over the past year: Hannah leads Shady Bug, who specialize in loud-soft melodic crunch and bittersweet lyrics, while Delia is one-quarter of “all girl climactic pop rock” act Berry Barbie. Thankfully, however, they haven’t neglected Dubb Nubb, whose intimate, friendly live shows are as St. Louis as a backyard game of washers and a few cans of Stag on a hazy midsummer evening.
Recommended if you like:
Frankie Cosmos, Jonathan Richman, Girlpool
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dubbnubb
Twitter: http://twitter.com/dubbnubb
Bandcamp: https://dubbnubb.bandcamp.com