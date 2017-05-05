Dubb Nubb Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTSince high school, twin sisters Delia and Hannah Rainey have been playing their exuberant brand of folk/country/indie as Dubb Nubb. Once again St. Louis-based after a spell at Mizzou, they continue to play the city’s clubs, basements and backyards with abandon. They’ve also branched out a bit over the past year: Hannah leads Shady Bug, who specialize in loud-soft melodic crunch and bittersweet lyrics, while Delia is one-quarter of “all girl climactic pop rock” act Berry Barbie. Thankfully, however, they haven’t neglected Dubb Nubb, whose intimate, friendly live shows are as St. Louis as a backyard game of washers and a few cans of Stag on a hazy midsummer evening.Frankie Cosmos, Jonathan Richman, Girlpool