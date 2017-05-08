Bagheera Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo via artist website

RFTTed and Heather Moll spent well over a decade chiseling away at the songs on, the first record they've released as Bagheera since 2004's. It was time well spent: Released on the local label Skeleton Fur,is an ambience-filled album where textured sounds — razor-filed guitars, alien-invasion synthesizers, doppler-effect percussion — flit in orbit like gorgeous space junk. The Molls' harmonic collisions add to the shoegaze-in-a-distant-galaxy atmosphere. On "Martian Influence," the pair's voices combine like John Doe and Exene Cervenka; meanwhile, the standout title track boasts clarion, sturdy hollers. With bassist Julie Gibbs on board as a steadying influence, Bagheera has also started performing live once again — signaling all systems go for a career reignition.Rainer Maria, New Pornographers, Cocteau Twins, Hum