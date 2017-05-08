Bagheera Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Ted and Heather Moll spent well over a decade chiseling away at the songs on Shooting Rockets Towards the Sun
, the first record they've released as Bagheera since 2004's Twelves
. It was time well spent: Released on the local label Skeleton Fur, Shooting Rockets Towards the Sun
is an ambience-filled album where textured sounds — razor-filed guitars, alien-invasion synthesizers, doppler-effect percussion — flit in orbit like gorgeous space junk. The Molls' harmonic collisions add to the shoegaze-in-a-distant-galaxy atmosphere. On "Martian Influence," the pair's voices combine like John Doe and Exene Cervenka; meanwhile, the standout title track boasts clarion, sturdy hollers. With bassist Julie Gibbs on board as a steadying influence, Bagheera has also started performing live once again — signaling all systems go for a career reignition.
Recommended if you like:
Rainer Maria, New Pornographers, Cocteau Twins, Hum
Official Website: http://www.bagheeramusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bagheeramusic/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bagheeramusic
Label: https://www.skeletonfur.com/bagheera