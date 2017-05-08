Share
Email
Print

Monday, May 8, 2017

Vernacular String Trio Is One of This Year's STL 77

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 6:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Photo by Mabel Suen
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

It can be a rare thing to find a free improvisation group that packs a house these days, but the Vernacular String Trio is one unit capable of such a feat. And for good reason: It’s one hell of a compelling experience to be present when Tracy Andreotti, Alex Cunningham and Josh Weinstein join forces on their respective instruments. Armed with only a cello, violin and bass, they manage to conjure the dynamic variation of a piano, the subtle beat of a drum and even the fullness of a small orchestra, when the spirit moves them to do so. These three work together and complement each other so well that it’s hard to believe pieces of the performance are actually improvised. With its new album Parlance released in early 2017, the group has been performing frequently in recent months — much to the delight of local showgoers.

Recommended if you like: Arrington de Dionyso, Musica Elettronica Viva, Spontaneous Music Ensemble

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vernacularstringtrio/
Bandcamp: https://personalarchives.bandcamp.com/album/parlance
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/alexcunningham


Jump to comments
  |  

More by Melinda Cooper

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself Read More

  2. At 66, Bill Frisell Is Still Finding His Voice Read More

  3. Dubb Nubb's Hannah Rainey Branches Out with New Band Shady Bug Read More

  4. Shot at Broadway Oyster Bar, Adam Hucke Has a New Album and a New Lease on Life Read More

  5. The Chimps Get Personal with Play No Evil Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation