Vernacular String Trio Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
It can be a rare thing to find a free improvisation group that packs a house these days, but the Vernacular String Trio is one unit capable of such a feat. And for good reason: It’s one hell of a compelling experience to be present when Tracy Andreotti, Alex Cunningham and Josh Weinstein join forces on their respective instruments. Armed with only a cello, violin and bass, they manage to conjure the dynamic variation of a piano, the subtle beat of a drum and even the fullness of a small orchestra, when the spirit moves them to do so. These three work together and complement each other so well that it’s hard to believe pieces of the performance are actually improvised. With its new album Parlance
released in early 2017, the group has been performing frequently in recent months — much to the delight of local showgoers.
Recommended if you like:
Arrington de Dionyso, Musica Elettronica Viva, Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vernacularstringtrio/
Bandcamp: https://personalarchives.bandcamp.com/album/parlance
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/alexcunningham