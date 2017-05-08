Vernacular String Trio Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo by Mabel Suen

RFTIt can be a rare thing to find a free improvisation group that packs a house these days, but the Vernacular String Trio is one unit capable of such a feat. And for good reason: It’s one hell of a compelling experience to be present when Tracy Andreotti, Alex Cunningham and Josh Weinstein join forces on their respective instruments. Armed with only a cello, violin and bass, they manage to conjure the dynamic variation of a piano, the subtle beat of a drum and even the fullness of a small orchestra, when the spirit moves them to do so. These three work together and complement each other so well that it’s hard to believe pieces of the performance are actually improvised. With its new albumreleased in early 2017, the group has been performing frequently in recent months — much to the delight of local showgoers.Arrington de Dionyso, Musica Elettronica Viva, Spontaneous Music Ensemble