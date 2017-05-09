Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

J'Demul Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 7:12 AM

PHOTO BY MIKE ROTH
  • Photo by Mike Roth
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Despite being only 21 years old, St. Louis rapper Trevon McRay — better known as J’Demul — has developed a truly unique voice, one he’s already used prolifically, releasing three albums and a handful of one-off tracks in roughly three years. McRay released his most recent mixtape #STLAVE in April 2016 with almost no promotion or build-up, though a set of of music videos produced by the always-stellar Louis Quatorze helped bring it recognition. While it’s McCray’s unshakeable flow and intensely (sometimes, discomfitingly) honest lyrics that form the focus of the recordings, an uncanny knack for choosing the perfect tracks to compliment his distinctive style makes for some of the freshest hip-hop in St. Louis’s already vibrant scene. J’Demul’s next release, Downtown Certified, is set to drop later this year, though an official release date hasn’t been set.

Recommended if you like: Scarface, Saba, Isaiah Rashad, 2Pac

Official Website: http://jdemul.stereoassault.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDemulMusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_jdemul
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jdemulmusic


Jump to comments

More by Nick Horn

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself Read More

  2. Pat Sajak Assassins Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  3. Bagheera Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Yowie to Release Intense New LP Synchromysticism This Friday at Foam Read More

  5. Dubb Nubb's Hannah Rainey Branches Out with New Band Shady Bug Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation