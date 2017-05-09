J'Demul Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
Despite being only 21 years old, St. Louis rapper Trevon McRay — better known as J’Demul — has developed a truly unique voice, one he’s already used prolifically, releasing three albums and a handful of one-off tracks in roughly three years. McRay released his most recent mixtape #STLAVE
in April 2016 with almost no promotion or build-up, though a set of of music videos produced by the always-stellar Louis Quatorze helped bring it recognition. While it’s McCray’s unshakeable flow and intensely (sometimes, discomfitingly) honest lyrics that form the focus of the recordings, an uncanny knack for choosing the perfect tracks to compliment his distinctive style makes for some of the freshest hip-hop in St. Louis’s already vibrant scene. J’Demul’s next release, Downtown Certified
, is set to drop later this year, though an official release date hasn’t been set.
Recommended if you like:
Scarface, Saba, Isaiah Rashad, 2Pac
Official Website: http://jdemul.stereoassault.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDemulMusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_jdemul
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jdemulmusic