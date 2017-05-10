Looprat Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
St. Louis is enjoying a nice bump in quality hip-hop lately, and Looprat is leading the charge. A bang-up year saw the band perform for SoFar Sounds and release the nine-song EP How We Live
, which lets the eleven-piece collective show off its members’ individual talents as one dynamic, powerhouse ensemble. Jazz, hip-hop, soul – all styles are combined with dope rhymes from some of the best lyricists the city has to offer. Let’s be honest: “Rumble In the Jungle” needs to be the theme song for our entire city, if not your daily commute. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel/ never restin’ on your laurels, staying humble / caught up in the cycles of the concrete jungle / better rumble, young man, rumble.” Get it, son.
Recommended if you like:
Talib Kweli, Oddisee, Jazzmatazz, Jurassic 5
Official Website: https://looprat.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LOOPRAT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOOPRAT_MUSIC
Bandcamp: https://looprat.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/loopratpak