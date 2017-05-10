Looprat Is One of This Year's STL 77

PHOTO BY DAVID BOWMAN

RFTSt. Louis is enjoying a nice bump in quality hip-hop lately, and Looprat is leading the charge. A bang-up year saw the band perform for SoFar Sounds and release the nine-song EP, which lets the eleven-piece collective show off its members’ individual talents as one dynamic, powerhouse ensemble. Jazz, hip-hop, soul – all styles are combined with dope rhymes from some of the best lyricists the city has to offer. Let’s be honest: “Rumble In the Jungle” needs to be the theme song for our entire city, if not your daily commute. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel/ never restin’ on your laurels, staying humble / caught up in the cycles of the concrete jungle / better rumble, young man, rumble.” Get it, son.Talib Kweli, Oddisee, Jazzmatazz, Jurassic 5