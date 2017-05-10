Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Newly Announced: Against Me!, Die Antwoord, Avett Brothers, Son Volt and More

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 7:05 AM

Die Antwoord will perform at the Pageant on Thursday, August 17. - PRESS PHOTO
  • Press photo
  • Die Antwoord will perform at the Pageant on Thursday, August 17.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Against Me!: W/ Bleached, The Dirty Nil, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

The Avett Brothers: Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $44.50-$55. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Dashboard Confessional: W/ The All-American Rejects, The Social Animals, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $45-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

David Archuleta: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $30-$155. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Die Antwoord: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $37.50-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Diesel Island CD Release Party: Sat., June 10, 2:30 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Michelle Branch: Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., $29-$32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

New Pornographers: W/ Ought, Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Only Sound Vinyl & Swag Release Party: W/ Pirate Signal, Whiskey Raccoons, Fri., May 26, 7 p.m., $8. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

The Real Macaws: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $17-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Rockin' Chair: Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $17-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Rough Shop: W/ the Red Headed Strangers, Sadie Hawkins Day, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Saint Motel: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Scott Reynolds: W/ Breakmouth Annie, Daren Gratton, Guy Morgan, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Son Volt: Sun., Aug. 6, 3 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

The Aquabats!: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $23-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Timeflies: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  2. Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself Read More

  3. The Vanilla Beans Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Looprat Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. Bagheera Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation