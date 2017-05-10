Newly Announced: Against Me!, Die Antwoord, Avett Brothers, Son Volt and More

Press photo

Die Antwoord will perform at the Pageant on Thursday, August 17.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Against Me!: W/ Bleached, The Dirty Nil, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Avett Brothers: Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $44.50-$55. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Dashboard Confessional: W/ The All-American Rejects, The Social Animals, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $45-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.David Archuleta: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $30-$155. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Die Antwoord: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $37.50-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Diesel Island CD Release Party: Sat., June 10, 2:30 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Michelle Branch: Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., $29-$32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.New Pornographers: W/ Ought, Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Only Sound Vinyl & Swag Release Party: W/ Pirate Signal, Whiskey Raccoons, Fri., May 26, 7 p.m., $8. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.The Real Macaws: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $17-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Rockin' Chair: Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $17-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Rough Shop: W/ the Red Headed Strangers, Sadie Hawkins Day, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Saint Motel: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Scott Reynolds: W/ Breakmouth Annie, Daren Gratton, Guy Morgan, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Son Volt: Sun., Aug. 6, 3 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.The Aquabats!: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $23-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Timeflies: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.