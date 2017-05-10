The Vanilla Beans Is One of This Year's STL 77

PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

RFTPlying its trade since 2006, the Vanilla Beans has been a model of consistency. The band has refined its mix of bright parallel twin guitar leads, bubbly keyboards and sparse but stiffly funky electronic beats into a sleek sound with instant appeal. Perched atop the layers of catchy instrumental riffs is the charming interplay between singers Andrew Garces and Ani Kramer, who shuffle from call-and-response to harmonies to doubled lead vocals. Their earnest delivery and peppy melodies perfectly suit their direct approach to lyrics, rendering simple statements sung from one character to another anthemic. Over the course of three full-length albums, two EPs, a monthly singles collection and assorted b-sides, the Vanilla Beans has never experienced a dip in quality — only built on its strengths, to the point that a hookless, charisma-free Vanilla Beans release is unimaginable.Daniel Johnston, Anamanaguchi, Postal Service, Hot Chip