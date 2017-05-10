Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The Vanilla Beans Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 7:17 AM

PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Plying its trade since 2006, the Vanilla Beans has been a model of consistency. The band has refined its mix of bright parallel twin guitar leads, bubbly keyboards and sparse but stiffly funky electronic beats into a sleek sound with instant appeal. Perched atop the layers of catchy instrumental riffs is the charming interplay between singers Andrew Garces and Ani Kramer, who shuffle from call-and-response to harmonies to doubled lead vocals. Their earnest delivery and peppy melodies perfectly suit their direct approach to lyrics, rendering simple statements sung from one character to another anthemic. Over the course of three full-length albums, two EPs, a monthly singles collection and assorted b-sides, the Vanilla Beans has never experienced a dip in quality — only built on its strengths, to the point that a hookless, charisma-free Vanilla Beans release is unimaginable.

Recommended if you like: Daniel Johnston, Anamanaguchi, Postal Service, Hot Chip

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheVanillaBeans/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheVanillaBeans
Bandcamp: https://thevanillabeans.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vbeans3of5


Jump to comments

More by Bob Mcmahon

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  2. Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself Read More

  3. Looprat Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Bagheera Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. Pat Sajak Assassins Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation